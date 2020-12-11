L&T emerges as lowest bidder in multiple projects

MUMBAI

Diffident businesses of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) have emerged as lowest bidder in multiple projects, indicating more order book for the company.

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the Main Plant of Kudankulam 5&6 units (KKNP 5&6) for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), people familiar with the bidding process said.

The scope of work comprises of construction of Reactor building, Reactor Auxiliary building, Turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the two new units which are planned to be constructed adjacent to KKNPP 3&4.

The project should be complete in 64 months. Each unit is expected to operate at a gross installed capacity of 1000 MWe.

L&T is already executing three packages in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant campus. The packages in KKNPP 3 & 4 unit, which are under execution, are Main Plant Civil works, Hydro-Technical Structures and Main Plant Electrical Package.

L&T has also emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the first 7.955 km elevated section (ECV-01) of Chennai Metro’s new 26.09 km Line-4 (Light House – Poonamallee) and 47 km Line-5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur), the soures said.

This section of Line-4 with 9 stations from Power House to Porur Junction on Arcot Road will include a roughly 4.2 km double-decker integrated section with Line-5 with 5 stations between Alwartiru Nagar and Porur Junction.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has emerged as the lowest bidder for ONGC’s New Living Quarters & Revamp at NQ [Neelam Quarter] Complex Project (NLRNC Project), people familiar with the project said.

The scope involves engineering, procurement, and construction of a living quarters platform for 120 people which will be required to be installed on a separate jacket and bridge-linked with the nearby NQO platform.