L&T, E2E Network form alliance for deployment of Gen AI solutions in India

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) having announced a strategic partnership with E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider has decided to pick up 21% stake in the company through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.

“The partnership is a significant step towards adoption of GenAI solutions in India to foster a fundamental shift in the way Accelerated Computing on Cloud is used by Indian organisations,” the companies said in joint statement.

Under this alliance, L&T will integrate E2E Networks’ Cloud and AI Cloud platform with its expertise in data centre management and cloud solutions to cater to the startups and enterprises.

“The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for a diverse range of industries, fostering a technology-driven, sustainable future for India,” the statement said.

Tarun Dua, Chairman and Managing Director, E2E Networks said, “The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for the future of adoption of domestically built HyperScaler Cloud Platforms in India.”

“The partnership marks the next step in the journey towards ‘Make in India’ for running production-grade traditional CPU workloads and GPU-led GenAI innovation in India. The narrative in India has changed from being viewed as a digital colony to that of evolving into a provider of sovereign cloud platforms to the world,” he added.

Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive, L&T Data Center and Cloud Business said. “Collaborating with E2E Networks allows us to offer our clients seamless, scalable and secure cloud experiences. By combining our capabilities, we are delivering a cloud ecosystem designed for businesses in India that want to drive growth, optimise costs and unlock the full potential of AI and digital transformation.”