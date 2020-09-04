L&T Defence bags significant contract from Ministry of Defence

The contract involves supply of Pinaka Launchers, Battery Command Posts and associated Engineering Support Package.

The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced receiving a “significant” contract from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of four regiments of Pinaka Weapon Systems.

The contract involves supply of Pinaka Launchers, Battery Command Posts and associated Engineering Support Package (ESP). The company did not quantify the value of the contract and the delivery time frame.

The Pinaka Launch system has been indigenously developed by L&T as part of Pinaka development program of Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO, ARDE) and functions as a high-tech, all weather, long range, area fire artillery weapon system.

“We have been associated with the Pinaka program since its development in the nineties, and induction in Armed Forces and serial production since one and a half decade,” J.D. Patil, Member of the Board, senior vice president, (Defence & Smart Technologies), L&T said in a statement.

“We continue to live up to our ethos to build strong India and commitment to the Nation by producing high-class weapon systems within scheduled time frames and will keep up to that for these orders as well,” he said.

“We are glad that the MoD and the Armed Forces have trusted us to produce front line weapon systems and keeping to their tag line ‘Wining Indian Wars with Indian Solutions’ and furthering the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” he added.

L&T has already executed similar orders from Ministry of Defence and supplied two Regiments of Pinaka systems earlier.

“With these orders, L&T takes pride in attaining cumulative six out of ten Regiments of Pinaka systems with the Indian Army,” the company said.

L&T Defence is also engaged with DRDO for future developments on this artillery system.

L&T said it has built in-house capabilities and capacities over three and a half decades to provide indigenous Defence solutions (Land, Sea and under-water application) by building competencies in every field.