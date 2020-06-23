L&T commits to achieve self-reliance for the Indian industry

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it was committed to making the domestic industry selfreliant by creating a strong and feasible ‘Make in India’ ecosystem.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T, said: “With an unfortunate incident involving our brave soldiers at our border, sentiments are running high in the country. As a company involved in nation-building for more than eight decades, we firmly stand with the policy of manufacturing best-in-class products locally through ‘Make in India’.”

The company has been involved in developing a strong supply chain of local vendor partners in its businesses — 80% localization in the supply of 155 mm/52 calibre tracked, self-propelled ‘K9 Vajra-T’ guns to the Indian army, for example. It is also nurturing the local manufacturing and construction ecosystem involved in producing efficient and cost-effective substitutes for the global markets.

“We can drastically reduce our dependency on imported products including those from China by putting processes and systems in place to develop a large scale, efficient and cost-effective domestic industrial ecosystem over a medium to long term. The atmosphere is right for that and we should accelerate this. We are fully supportive of the Government of India’s initiatives and will do our best to contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” added Mr. Subrahmanyan.

As a long-term proponent of Make in India, L&T has been a contributor for almost all key engineering and technological developments in the country for over eight decades. It played a significant role in the construction of almost all nuclear reactors for power generation.

"It is also at the forefront of construction of key national buildings, monuments and factories, construction of transportation and smart urban infrastructure, supporting defence forces by providing cutting-edge products and supplying critical components for Indian space programs," said a company statement.