L&T bags 'significant' order for global nuclear fusion project

Published - October 25, 2024 01:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The company classifies a 'significant order' as orders valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore

A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&amp;T) head office in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday (October 25, 2024) said it has bagged a 'significant' order from global body ITER Organization for the deployment of advanced welding technologies at its nuclear fusion project in France.

"L&T has won a new order from the France-headquartered intergovernmental body the ITER Organization for deployment of critical advanced technologies for assembly of ports and complex parts with the vacuum vessel at the world's largest nuclear fusion project at Cadarache in Southern France," the infrastructure major said in a filing to BSE.

The company also inked a pact with the ITER Organization for technical collaboration on the project.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), L&T said it will help the ITER Organization in developing technology for the hardware and assembly of fusion-relevant systems inside the vacuum vessel of ITER Tokamak to control the plasma operation.

The ITER Organization is an intergovernmental body which seeks to demonstrate the scientific and technological feasibility of fusion energy for peaceful usage. India, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, and the United States are member countries of the ITER Organization.

