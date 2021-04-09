L&T arm to set up 1.5 GW solar unit in Saudi Arabia

‘Order value between ₹5,000 crore-₹7,000 crore’

The Renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission and Distribution Business has bagged an order to set up Sudair Solar PV project of 1.5 GW in the Riyadh province of Saudi Arabia.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract, but said the orders fall under the ‘major’ category, which ranges between ₹5,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore, according to its classification of contracts.

The Renewables arm has secured a turnkey EPC contract from the consortium of ACWA Power and the Water and Electricity Holding Company for Sudair Solar PV Project of 1.5GW (Gigawatts) capacity, according to a statement from the company. This project is considered to be the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia with a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed. It is also one of the largest such plants in the world.

“We have been building efficient power transmission and distribution networks with modern substations and transmission lines in this region for more than two decades,” T. Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive VP (utilities), L&T, said.

“This is yet another recognition of our capabilities to construct mega projects to speed and scale.”

The project coming up in Riyadh Province has a 30.8 sq. km. land parcel available to instal a total capacity of 1.5 GW PV solar modules with associated single- axial tracker and inverters.

“With several GWs of solar EPC experience, L&T has emerged as a global technology player for solar plants,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD.

L&T has more than 2.1 GW of utility-scale solar projects commissioned and is also operating and maintaining several of them.