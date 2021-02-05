Industry

Lockheed Martin inks pact with HAL to explore industrial opportunities

HAL will work with Lockheed Martin to continue addressing domestic and international market needs in the aerospace and defence sector. File Photo.  

U.S. defence major Lockheed Martin on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to explore industrial opportunities.

“We are excited to explore potential opportunities with HAL, one of the largest aerospace companies in Asia,” said Vice President of Business Development Integrated Fighter Group, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, J R McDonald.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said his company was looking forward to working with Lockheed Martin to continue addressing domestic and international market needs in the aerospace and defence sector.

