‘Litigation won’t hit businesses’

Three Hinduja brothers — G.P. Hinduja, P.P. Hinduja and A.P. Hinduja — asserted that an ongoing litigation with their eldest brother S.P. Hinduja would have no bearing on the group’s global businesses, adding that they would continue to defend their claims.

“It will be apparent from the judgment of the High Court in England that Mr. S.P. Hinduja’s health has been deteriorating for a number of years suffering from Lewy Body disease, which is a form of dementia,” the three brothers said in a statement. “Vinoo, his younger daughter, acting as his litigation friend, is bringing these proceedings on his behalf,” they added.

The case has been brought by S.P. Hinduja, 84, against his brothers and revolves around the “validity and effect” of a letter dated July 2, 2014, Press Trust of India reported.

The letter includes statements to the effect that the brothers appoint each other as their executors, and that assets held in any single brother’s name belong to all four. A related second letter, dated July 1, 2014, is also linked to the dispute.

“In summary, SP seeks a declaration that neither document has legal effect, whether as a will, power of attorney, declaration of trust or other binding document, or alternatively that the documents are revocable and have been revoked,” PTI cited Justice Sarah Falk as noting in her judgment on June 23.

“It is very unfortunate that these proceedings are taking place as they go against our founder’s and family’s values and principles that have stood for many decades, especially that ‘everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone’,” the three brothers said in the statement.

The Hinduja group’s interests in India include Ashok Leyland Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Gulf Oil Corp.