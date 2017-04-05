‘Liquor ban to hit tourist arrivals, forex earnings’

The Supreme Court order banning the sale of liquor within 500 metres of a highway will impact foreign tourist arrivals, foreign exchange earnings and result in job losses potentially affecting 10 lakh people, according to a top official of The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

“Almost nine million tourists visit India, resulting in almost 27 million foreign visitations across Indian states,” said Nakul Anand, chairman, FAITH.

“These, along with 1.8 billion domestic visitations, frequent a significant portion of these establishments as guests,” he said.

“Tourism establishments employ more than five crore people directly,” he said, adding that their earnings indirectly impacted the living conditions of their almost 20 crore family members.

“All of this will be put to risk if the overall food and beverage experience is compromised at such legitimate establishments which pay direct and indirect taxes and levies to both the central and state governments.”

Establishments approved under the tourism category exist primarily for lodging, conferencing, meetings, banqueting and dining out experiences which include liquor service. None of these establishments is licensed for, nor practice, nor promote sale of liquor to be consumed outside of them, he said.

Forex outflow

“India has less than an estimated 0.5% of the world share of this sub-sector of tourism which will see large-scale cancellations. That has already started happening. Tourists who bring in $20 billion plus forex earnings will reduce their coming to India and a large number of Indians will increasingly prefer travelling out of India for such events leading to a major outflow of foreign exchange,” Mr. Anand said.

“With reduced business, these establishments will result in [becoming] distressed financial assets.”

Condemning drunken driving, Mr. Anand said, “We request that any damaging impact on investments... should be reconsidered while ensuring enforcement through effective policing to prevent drunken driving.”