Liquidity stress at NBFIs will exacerbate, says Moody’s

Mumbai

19 May 2020 22:18 IST

‘Direct purchase of NBFI debt only a near-term relief’

Disruptions from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will worsen the economic slowdown that the country is facing and accelerate deterioration in asset quality at non-banking financial institutions (NBFI), ratings agency Moody’s has said.

The agency said significant declines in cash inflows as a result of moratoriums on loan repayments for customers would exacerbate liquidity stress for these entities.

“Weakening solvency of NBFIs, in turn, will pose a risk to the stability of the broad financial system because banks have large direct exposures to them,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency said the latest government measure to effectively make a direct purchase of NBFI debt will provide some near-term relief, but will not sufficiently address their structural funding weakness.

Asset quality deterioration of NBFIs will be more severe than at banks because the former focusses more on riskier segments.

Moody’s said funding costs are higher for NBFIs than for banks as these lenders lacked access to low-cost retail deposits.

Observing that asset quality of NBFIs had deteriorated in recent years, Moody’s said exposures to corporates and the real estate sector will be the most at risk.

Vulnerable category

In addition, the highly vulnerable are loans to individuals working in the informal part of the economy or those who are self-employed.

“NBFIs focused on a combination of these borrower segments will be most susceptible to loan losses,” the ratings agency added.