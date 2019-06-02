Liquidity must be strengthened for NBFCs: Ashok Leyland chairman

The Hinduja group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s (ALL) search for a CEO continues. Meanwhile, chairman Dheeraj Hinduja says things are in control. In an interview, he also dwelt on the challenges facing the commercial vehicles industry. Excerpts:

When can we expect a new CEO for Ashok Leyland?

Our objective is to ensure that the transition is smooth. Whilst the search for a CEO is on, we are not rushing it because the team is well structured; the business leaders are good, the functional leaders are good. Seeing where the organisation is today, we said we’d do the external search, look at internal candidates and as and when we find the right candidate, we will go ahead.

That does not mean that this is a never-ending process. The board is very much on to this. I hope within the next few months, we should have someone in place.

Isn’t a CEO’s absence constraining your firm?

Not at all. We have our business heads, we have the operations supported very strongly by the back end and product development. They report directly to me. I am familiar with the objectives we have for the company. So, I do not see any disruption as far as the organisation is concerned and the direction we are taking, as well.

What do you find attractive in Jet Airways to consider acquiring it?

I wouldn’t comment on Jet, but as a family, we always look at different business opportunities across sectors. You will notice that many business families are geared towards one or two sectors. We are involved in 10 different sectors. We are constantly also looking at what the future businesses are going to be. In the last 2-3 years, we have got into cybersecurity, renewables...

So it’s ever-evolving. As and when something new comes about, it’s not that we will always invest in it, but we evaluate options and see if it makes sense. In that sense, some businesses are more visible and they come out more openly. Others are done more discreetly. So we may have a minority shareholding, but we will have shareholding.

We have remained a private group so not all of our investments are visible. India is a destination — with a strong government today — that everyone is looking at.

Have you been planning an airline foray even before the Jet episode?

In our group, we create a long term strategy for our investments — whether it is banking and finance, or automotives, lubricants, media, we are going to be there. We will continue growing, continue making acquisitions. Different areas can come up as opportunities.

For example,cybersecurity was not on our radar. Someone came in with an opportunity, we did the analysis and it seemed interesting. There is a huge opportunity for the future. It was not on our forefront, but when someone brought it to us, we looked at and felt there was potential.

How does the business environment look?

There is relief that there is a stable government. Every business wants stability. What a majority government brings is the ability to push through reforms faster.

In CVs, first and foremost, they must make sure that banks and NBFCs are put back [strongly]. They need to be strengthened in terms of liquidity. They have also talked about merging some of the stronger banks as well. Infusing liquidity into the economy is important.

Perhaps, along with this, reduction of interest rates will propel [liquidity]. There is a requirement for infrastructure in India. So if the government is able to attract further FDI and keep projects available for bids, the whole process can be a lot quicker.

Of course, road construction has been happening — it has moved from 11 km a day to 25-odd km per day… immediately, the movement of traffic and the pace with which they can move back and forth, has increased. That has been a major relief.

One other thing that can help our industry is the scrappage scheme. I was pleased to see that already, there has been a discussion on the auto policy.

If scrappage comes in, it not only helps pollution, it eases fuel requirements. As a country, we are dependent on oil [imports]; the scheme will improve fuel efficiencies of our products and reduce imports. That should give a fillip to this industry. They have talked about extending this to cars too so it would help the whole auto sector.

Whatever the numbers, India has potential to expand. But do we now need regulated competition, to help avoid unregulated discounts amid cut-throat competition?

India has come out of a protected economy and we are now in a global world. As a business, you must be competitive today. You should not be dependent on the government. The challenge for all of us who are ‘Make in India’ brands, is the ability to compete with global majors, whoever they may be.

But if we have ambitions to be global ourselves, we have to make sure that the products we make in India are not only cost competitive and offer the right services and solutions, but are also sold in other markets. If we seek protection, how can we ever go out and sell?

It also keeps us on our toes to ensure we are constantly innovating, looking at our cost structure... What we have is the right environment. We cannot go back. We should be looking forward. It’s in the interests of the consumer as well.

Should the government give industry more time with regard to policy changes?

In an ideal world, if we had the benefit of an auto policy which really laid out what changes the government requires — this is an area that SIAM has been working on as well — it would be a lot simpler. For example, this transition from BS IV to BS VI... The BS VI is a 3-year transition for us. Compare it with other countries that have taken 6-8 year transitions across BS IV to V to VI and the cost implication involved as well.

Yes, we have to do it within 3 years and we will do it. But the customer himself says that if he buys a BS IV and when the time comes for a resale, the value will have gone down. At the same time, when you introduce new products, as all OEMs do, we want to ensure we do adequate testing for reliability. So it reduces the comfort in terms of the time frame. It’s not that we are at a disadvantage because of the time frame, but it would have given us a lot more comfort.

Ideally, if there was a time frame, that within say, 12-18 months the government would be doing it, then it would make sense.

Another area is factory-built cabs, which has also been discussed. We are constantly under this uncertainty, whether the government would do it immediately. So you have to keep capacity and product plans ready. But if we are given a time frame, then we can optimise resources better, prioritise on other areas. It’s like always being on your toes to make sure you meet up.

Will transition time also need engagement from OEMs?

More engagement from the OEMs may be needed. But it is mutual; we need to engage more.

What would be the effect of the U.S.-China trade war on India, and your company?

More than U.S.-China, the U.S.-Iran issue would impact India, because we are a significant importer. And the oil price movement would have an impact on our industry. From that perspective, now with U.S. sanctions on Iran, it does make it a little more difficult for India as an oil importer importing from Iran. But this is the reality of business, we need to be agile, to move with the economy, to move with the regulatory norms, and that in a way makes India special as well.

What are the challenges for India now?

Luckily, our consumption within the country is large enough. We have seen in the past, even when we had our nuclear trials, there were issues such as sanctions imposed on India, etc. But the demand we have internally is more than adequate to keep businesses running well.

Were your exports to Africa a planned move or was it serendipitous?

We have sold to Senegal even earlier — 660 buses prior to the most recent order of 400. Africa, as a continent, is definitely an exciting place to be. It’s not like India, not one country. Every country is different with its own requirements. A handful have high growth rates, in excess of 6-7%.

Although we have one-off sales, for example if there is a tender for 400-500 buses, that’s good, and we will participate. But in countries where we see longer term demand, like Kenya, we need local presence, a distributor and local employees. You become part of a local economy rather than importing vehicles. We are looking at East Africa and West Africa and creating our own infrastructure. I think it will serve us well.