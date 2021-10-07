LinkedIn survey finds 55% professionals are stressed

Photo used for representational purpose only.

‘Work-life imbalance a prime reason’

A majority 55% of employed professionals in India are feeling stressed at work due to work-life imbalance, insufficient incomes, and slow career progress, according to a survey by LinkedIn.

The survey, which was based on the responses of 3,881 professionals from July 31 to September 24, added that keeping pace with the times of change for the last 18 months had adversely affected the mental health of working professionals.

When asked to share their primary reasons for work stress, the respondents cited ‘balancing work with personal needs’ (34%), ‘not making enough money’ (32%), and ‘slow career advancement’ (25%) as the top three reasons.

“These stressful times of change have impelled the need for greater flexibility and work-life balance among professionals,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

“But our survey reveals a wide gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress,” he added.

Mr. Gupta said while nearly half of (47%) employed professionals preferred to end work at reasonable hours, only about one-thirds (36%) were actually able to do so.