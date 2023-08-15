Light Weight Compact tractors launched by Mahindra

August 15, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Cape Town (South Africa)

Mahindra Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group on August 15 launched, what it terms as ‘future-ready’ range of tractors – the Mahindra OJA – at Futurescape, an event held In Cape Town.

The new OJA range, the company said brings about a transformative shift in Light Weight Compact 4 wheel drive (WD) Tractor design and engineering, to deliver an edge innovation in tractor technology.

The new tractors on the three OJA platforms include the sub compact, compact and small utility to address diverse market needs.

With 4WD as standard, Mahindra came out with 7 new tractors models for the Indian market on the Compact and Small Utility platforms. These models range from 20HP – 40HP (14.91kW – 29.82kW), for a wide array of applications, for unparalleled platform versatility and efficiency to handle diverse agricultural tasks, the company asserted.

Speaking on the launch of the new OJA tractor range, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy, aimed at progressive farmers. Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25% of the Global Tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN. Unveiling 7 agile Lightweight 4WD Tractors Light Weight 4WD OJA tractors (21-40HP) in India, equipped with pioneering technologies, truly embodies our commitment to revolutionise farming worldwide.”