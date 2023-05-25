ADVERTISEMENT

LIC shares climb nearly 4% after Q4 earnings

May 25, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi, May 25

PTI

A view of LIC building at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Shares of LIC on May 25 climbed nearly 4% after the company posted more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹13,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The stock gained 3.72% to ₹615.65 on the BSE.

Also Read: LIC Q4 net profit surges over 5-fold to ₹13,191 cr

At the NSE, it jumped 3.63% to ₹615.50.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurer had earned a profit of ₹2,409 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

However, total income during the March quarter declined to ₹2,01,022 crore from ₹2,15,487 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing on May 24.

Also Read: Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.80 against U.S. dollar

For entire financial year 2022-23, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered a multi-fold rise in net profit to ₹35,997 crore from ₹4,125 crore in 2021-22.

The surge in annual profit in FY23 was helped by a jump in the second quarter bottomline to ₹15,952 crore. It was due to a transfer of ₹15.03 lakh crore to shareholders' accounts at the end of September.

Last year, the government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5% stake in LIC through initial public offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US