HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC shares climb nearly 4% after Q4 earnings

May 25, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi, May 25

PTI
A view of LIC building at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

A view of LIC building at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Shares of LIC on May 25 climbed nearly 4% after the company posted more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹13,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The stock gained 3.72% to ₹615.65 on the BSE.

Also Read: LIC Q4 net profit surges over 5-fold to ₹13,191 cr

At the NSE, it jumped 3.63% to ₹615.50.

The insurer had earned a profit of ₹2,409 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

However, total income during the March quarter declined to ₹2,01,022 crore from ₹2,15,487 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing on May 24.

Also Read: Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.80 against U.S. dollar

For entire financial year 2022-23, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered a multi-fold rise in net profit to ₹35,997 crore from ₹4,125 crore in 2021-22.

The surge in annual profit in FY23 was helped by a jump in the second quarter bottomline to ₹15,952 crore. It was due to a transfer of ₹15.03 lakh crore to shareholders' accounts at the end of September.

Last year, the government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5% stake in LIC through initial public offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever.

Related Topics

company information / insurance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.