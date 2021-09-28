LIC seeks to appoint CFO before its mega IPO planned in 2021/22

NEW DELHI

28 September 2021 22:33 IST

LIC’s IPO could be India's biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around ₹900 billion by selling 5%-10% stake

State-backed Life InsuranceCorp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of aninitial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year.

The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year.

LIC is currently under going a valuation exercise for an IPO that could be India's biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around ₹900 billion by selling 5%-10% stake in the company by the end of the fiscal year that runs through March.

Recently, government appointed ten investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market to handle the offering.