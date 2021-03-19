Industry

LIC relaxes maturity claims norms

To mitigate hardships faced by its policyholders during the pandemic, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has allowed them to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country.

The insurer has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branches, 1,526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy.

“However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network,” LIC said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 10:40:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/lic-relaxes-maturity-claims-norms/article34112035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY