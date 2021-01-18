Lexus unveils LS 500h Nishijin sedan at ₹2.2 crore

MUMBAI

18 January 2021 21:46 IST

The LS 500h Nishijin at ex-showroom New Delhi price of ₹2.22 crore.

Japanese luxury car manufacturer Lexus India has introduced a new variant of its flagship sedan LS, the LS 500h Nishijin at ex-showroom New Delhi price of ₹2.22 crore.

P.B. Venugopal, president, Lexus India, said, “Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are unveiling the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies, while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort.”

