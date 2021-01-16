Lenders back Piramal’s bid for DHFL

Piramal Enterprises’ bid for debt-ridden DHFL received the most votes from lenders at the close of the voting process on Friday, sources said.
Piramal Enterprises’ bid received 94% votes as compared to 45% for the U.S.-based Oaktree Capital.
After this, the Committee of Creditors is likely to take a final call and send its recommendation to the NCLT, the sources added.
According to sources, suitors have submitted bids in the range of ₹35,000-₹37,000 crore.
As of July 2019, the company owed ₹83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders. It’s large lenders are SBI, including SBI Singapore, with ₹10,083-crore exposure.
