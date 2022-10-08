Lehry Instrumentation unit set to produce lead-free brass valves

Abbas S. Lehry

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based Lehry Instrumentation and Valves Pvt. Ltd. has established a ₹30-crore non-ferrous integrated production facility near Chennai to make lead-free brass valves for infrastructure and utility markets, said MD Abbas S. Lehry.

“Established at Gummudipoondi Industrial Estate, the new plant will start churning out 5,000 pieces of lead-free forged brass valves daily and water-saving products per shift from Sunday,” said Mr. Lehry.

The new factory is spread across 60,000 sq.ft., and will now provide employment to 100 people. It will be inaugurated by the former MD of Grundfos Pumps, N.K. Ranganathan on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Till recently, we were importing this product from China,” said Mr. Lehry. “The pandemic made us to think about setting up our own unit. It is an import substitution product and the cost savings for the end-customer would be about 20%. The project cost is met partly through internal accruals and borrowings,” he said.

Technical Director Hussain Lehry said that Lehry Instrumentation would be the first company to get an ISI certification for the Made-in-India product. The company plans to export 50% of the products, he added.

Lehry Valves was started as a trading company 72 years ago. In 2006, it established a unit in Jalandhar to make ferrous valves for castings and utilities, followed by a green sand foundry in 2015.

“Right now, we have an order book for 1.5 lakh pieces. Over the next six months, we will introduce a second shift and put new production lines in place a year later,” said Mr. Hussain Lehry.

“It is a fast growing market and currently we are addressing only the B2B segment. Very soon, we will enter B2C segment. Over the next three years, we hope to earn revenue of ₹50 crore from the new plant and another ₹50 crore from Jalandhar plant,” said Mr. Abbas Lehry.