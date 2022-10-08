Lehry Instrumentation unit set to produce lead-free brass valves

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas S. Lehry

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based Lehry Instrumentation and Valves Pvt. Ltd. has established a ₹30-crore non-ferrous integrated production facility near Chennai to make lead-free brass valves for infrastructure and utility markets, said MD Abbas S. Lehry.

“Established at Gummudipoondi Industrial Estate, the new plant will start churning out 5,000 pieces of lead-free forged brass valves daily and water-saving products per shift from Sunday,” said Mr. Lehry.

The new factory is spread across 60,000 sq.ft., and will now provide employment to 100 people. It will be inaugurated by the former MD of Grundfos Pumps, N.K. Ranganathan on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Till recently, we were importing this product from China,” said Mr. Lehry. “The pandemic made us to think about setting up our own unit. It is an import substitution product and the cost savings for the end-customer would be about 20%. The project cost is met partly through internal accruals and borrowings,” he said.

Technical Director Hussain Lehry said that Lehry Instrumentation would be the first company to get an ISI certification for the Made-in-India product. The company plans to export 50% of the products, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lehry Valves was started as a trading company 72 years ago. In 2006, it established a unit in Jalandhar to make ferrous valves for castings and utilities, followed by a green sand foundry in 2015.

“Right now, we have an order book for 1.5 lakh pieces. Over the next six months, we will introduce a second shift and put new production lines in place a year later,” said Mr. Hussain Lehry.

“It is a fast growing market and currently we are addressing only the B2B segment. Very soon, we will enter B2C segment. Over the next three years, we hope to earn revenue of ₹50 crore from the new plant and another ₹50 crore from Jalandhar plant,” said Mr. Abbas Lehry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app