LEAD School raises $30 million

LEAD School, a K-12 EdTech player, has raised $30 million in Series D funding round led by Global VC Fund GSV Ventures along with WestBridge, an existing investor, the firm said on April 26.

The latest funding round will be used by the firm to accelerate growth by building a pan India brand, rollout of new product offerings, strategic acquisitions and hiring top talent across domains, it said.

This funding round follows the Series C funding of $28 million led by WestBridge and Elevar Equity in August 2020 and the acquisition of student assessment startup QuizNext in December 2020.

The current round is the fourth round of institutional funding for the firm since its first investment led by Elevar in 2017, which continues to be a major shareholder.