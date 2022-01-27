IndustryHyderabad 27 January 2022 22:42 IST
Laurus Labs Q3 net slides 43% as ARV sales drag
Updated: 27 January 2022 22:42 IST
Drugmaker post ₹154.97 cr consolidated net profit
Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported a more than 43% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹154.97 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The lower net profit, compared with the ₹272.85 crore seen a year earlier, came on the back of total income of ₹1,034.09 crore (₹1,295.35 crore). The company attributed the 20% decline in income to the transient inventory correction of the anti-retroviral (ARV) business.
Core results continued to remain resilient with strong growth in synthesis and other APIs, Laurus said in a release. CEO Satyanarayana Chava said lower sales of ARV APIs and formulations due to stocking at channel partners had affected Q3 results.
