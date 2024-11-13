Large-scale infra development to propel India to be Siemens AG’s third biggest market in three years: CSO Peter Koerte

“India is likely to be Siemens AG’s third or fourth biggest market in three years considering a large-scale infrastructure growth taking place in India,” said Peter Koerte, Member of Managing Board, CTO & Chief Strategy Officer, Siemens AG, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), while addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the occasion of Siemens Innovation Day 2024.

He said currently the U.S. is the company’s biggest market followed by China, Germany and France along with some neighbouring markets.

In India the company has 32,000 employees and 32 factories. Out of all employees 10,000 are software engineers supporting the company’s global operations including India.

“We are excited about India and technology coming together. The biggest development is happening in India and a huge amount of data is getting generated but no one is using it. The key is to make use of the data and how to build simplicity into it and we are doing it,” he said.

At its Innovation Day 2024, the company showcased its latest innovations, solutions and partnerships that accelerate the digitalisation and sustainability transformation of industry, infrastructure and mobility sectors in India.

The company conducted expert sessions on pertinent topics including, Industrial Metaverse, Digital Twin, Cybersecurity, Generative AI in manufacturing, AI for Datacentres, technology for sustainability and energy efficiency for infrastructure.

These innovations promise to significantly enhance productivity, energy efficiency, operational performance, quality and flexibility for companies of all sizes, the company said.

Mr. Koerte said, “This is an exciting time for India, as it stands at the cusp of a profound industrial transformation for sustainable growth. The technologies like industrial AI, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse are not just tools, but catalysts for sustainable growth. I am exhilarated at the piqued interest of Indian businesses towards technology as an enabler.”

“By combining these advanced technologies with India’s innovative spirit, manufacturing strength and software talent, we are witnessing the emergence of smarter factories, more efficient energy systems, and sustainable urban infrastructure,” he said.

“We believe these digital technologies will be crucial in helping India achieve its ambitious sustainability goals while further solidifying its position as a global innovation and manufacturing hub,” he added.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and CEO, Siemens Ltd., said, “Digitalisation will unlock new potential for India industries. Investing in technology would give them the edge amidst intense global competition, regulatory requirements to meet sustainability outcomes and ambitious growth targets.”

“Customers in India expect simple, tailor-made solutions to address their real problems – efficiency, flexibility, quality, operational performance and sustainability. Siemens has the capability to deliver these solutions and we have proven it with numerous customer references,” he said.

The technology solutions on display included digital twin, secure network planning through intent-based network (IBN) design, centrally-managed connected devices that enable deployment of applications at scale across enterprises, seamless integration from shop floor to cloud and predictive maintenance of systems using generative AI.