Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.’s standalone net loss for the second quarter ended September 2019 has widened to ₹357.18 crore from ₹177.31 crore on account of mounting bad loans and higher provisioning.
For the period under review, total income slipped to ₹665.33 crore from ₹800.50 crore, the bank said in a filing. Net interest income contracted to ₹40.37 crore, compared with ₹27.57 crore. Capital adequacy ratio came down to 5.56% from 9.67%.
Provisions and contingencies rose to ₹317 crore compared with ₹205 crore in the year-earlier period. Other income dipped to ₹58 crore from ₹71 crore.
Provision coverage ratio stood at 62.28%. Gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances climbed to 21.25% from 12.31%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor