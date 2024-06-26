ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Ministry seeks report from TN govt over reports of married women denied work at Foxconn plant

Published - June 26, 2024 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Foxconn is under the scanner for allegedly not allowing married women to work at its Apple iPhone plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

PTI

The logo of Foxconn. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department amid reports that married women are not allowed to work at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant.

 Apple supplier Foxconn said to reject married women from India iPhone jobs 

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers, the Labour Ministry said in a statement. As the State government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from it, it stated.

At the same time, it stated that the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the report to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India. The Labour and Employment Ministry takes note of media reports on married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

labour / Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US