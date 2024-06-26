GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labour Ministry seeks report from TN govt over reports of married women denied work at Foxconn plant

Foxconn is under the scanner for allegedly not allowing married women to work at its Apple iPhone plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Published - June 26, 2024 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The logo of Foxconn. File

The logo of Foxconn. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department amid reports that married women are not allowed to work at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant.

 Apple supplier Foxconn said to reject married women from India iPhone jobs 

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers, the Labour Ministry said in a statement. As the State government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from it, it stated.

At the same time, it stated that the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the report to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India. The Labour and Employment Ministry takes note of media reports on married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, it added.

Related Topics

labour / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.