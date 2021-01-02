Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft Model Standing Orders

Three model standing orders encourage employers to use information technology in the dissemination of information to the workers through electronic mode.

The Labour Ministry has sought stakeholders’ feedback on the draft Model Standing Orders for the manufacturing, mining and service sectors to set standards for service conditions and employees’ conduct.

“Pursuant to Section 29 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Central Government has published the draft Model Standing Orders for the Manufacturing Sector, Mining Sector and Service Sector in the official gazette, inviting suggestions/objections from the stakeholders within a period of thirty days," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement on Saturday.

The draft orders were notified on December 31, 2020.

Keeping in view its needs, a separate model standing orders for the services sector has been prepared the first time, the statement said.

"These Model Standing Orders will pave the way for the industry harmony in the country as it aim to formalise the service-related matters in an amicable manner," Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the statement.

All three model standing orders encourage employers to use information technology in the dissemination of information to the workers through electronic mode.

To provide safeguard to the IT industry, "involvement in unauthorised access of any IT system, the computer network of the employer/ customer/client has been prescribed as misconduct, according to the draft orders.

The concept of "Work from home" has been formalised in the model standing orders for the service sector.

The draft order for the services sector provides that in the case of the IT Sector, the working hour shall be as per agreement or conditions of appointment between employer and workers.

"Habitual (offender) with respect to indiscipline has been defined if the worker found guilty of any misconduct three or more times in preceding twelve months," as per the draft order.

Rail travel facility has been extended to the workers in the (entire) mining sector. Presently, it is being availed by the workers in coal mines only.

Uniformity has been maintained in all the three Model Standing Orders while providing some flexibility considering the sector-specific requirement, the ministry said.

The Model Standing Orders adopted in respect of an industrial establishment will also be applicable to all other units of the industrial establishment irrespective of location.

As per the orders, where an employer adopts Model Standing Orders of the central government with respect to matters relevant to industrial establishment or undertaking, then, such model standing order shall be deemed to have been certified.