KVB Q4 profit rises 40% to ₹84 crore

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. has reported a 40% increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹84 crore.
During the period under review, the bank’s total income grew by ₹57 crore to ₹1,803 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹591 crore, according to a statement from the lender.
Non-interest income rosewas up by 27% to ₹347 crore, while net interest margin stood at 3.44%. Provision coverage ratio improved by 1,204 basis points and stood at 68.90%.
During the quarter, gross NPAs declined by ₹37 crore (down 11 basis points to 8.68%) to ₹4,213 crore while net NPAs dropped by 106 basis points to 3.92% to ₹1,809 crore, the bank said.
The bank reported a total business of ₹1,07,591 crore with advances accounting for ₹48,516 crore and deposits ₹59,075 crore respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath