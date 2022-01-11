IndustryChennai 11 January 2022 05:23 IST
KVB customers can pay customs duty online
Updated: 10 January 2022 22:25 IST
Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.’s customers can now remit customs duty payment electronically by selecting the bank’s link in ‘ICEGATE’ portal of Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The link for customs payment has now been enabled in ICEGATE, the national portal of Indian Customs of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the bank said in a statement.
Earlier, the CBIC had approved KVB as one of the authorised bankers for collection of taxes.
