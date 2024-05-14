GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KPI Green Energy board okays plan to raise up to ₹1,000 crore

This is subject to approval from shareholders, according to a regulatory filing

Published - May 14, 2024 02:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

KPI Green Energy on May 13 said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through issuance of shares via qualified institutional placement.

This is subject to approval from shareholders, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has approved the "raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked securities or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares by way of QIPs (including one or more qualified institutional placements in tranches) in one or more of the tranches for an aggregate amount up to Rs 1,000 crore."

Based in Gujarat, KPI Green Energy Limited (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited), is a leading renewable power generating company.

Related Topics

shareholders

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.