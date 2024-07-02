ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra says Hindenburg was not an investor in its fund

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 02:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kotak was responding to allegations that Hindenburg used a Kotak group offshore fund to short Adani group shares

Reuters

File picture | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kotak Mahindra International Limited said on Tuesday that U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research has never been an investor in the K-India Opportunities Fund.

Kotak was responding to allegations that Hindenburg colluded with its client Kingdon Capital Management and used a Kotak group offshore fund to short Adani group shares last year.

SEBI slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, U.S. firm terms it 'nonsense'

"The Fund was never aware that Hindenburg was a partner of any of its investors," Kotak said in a media statement.

It added that investments were made in the fund by its investors and not on behalf of any other person.

Kotak further said that it is cooperating with India markets regulator.

