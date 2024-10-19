ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net profit rises 5% to ₹3,344 crore

Published - October 19, 2024 03:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The bank’s consolidated net profit grew 13% to ₹5,044 crore as compared with ₹ 4,461 crore in the year ago period.

The Hindu Bureau

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported 5% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹3,344 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to ₹7,020 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.91% for the quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) has decreased to ₹6,033 crore as on the end of the quarter from ₹6,087 crore a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

However net NPA has gone up to ₹1,724 crore from ₹1,275 crore in the year ago period. Provisions during the quarter increased to ₹660 crore from ₹367 crore a year ago. Customer Assets, which comprised advances and credit substitutes increased by 18% Y-o-Y to ₹ 450,064 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advances increased 17% Y-o-Y to ₹4,19,108 crore. Unsecured retail advances (incl. retail microcredit) as a of net advances stood at 11.3% as at September 30, 2024.

Average total deposits grew to ₹4,46,110 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y. Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, as per Basel III, as at September 30, 2024 was 22.6% and CET1 ratio of 21.5% (including unaudited profits).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank’s consolidated net profit grew 13% to ₹5,044 crore as compared with ₹ 4,461 crore in the year ago period.

At the consolidated level, Return on Assets (ROA) for Q2FY25 (annualized) was 2.53% compared with 2.68% for the same period last year. Return on Equity (ROE) for Q2FY25 (annualized) was 13.88% as compared with 14.99% for the same period last year.

Consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III as at September 30, 2024 was 22.6% and CET I ratio was 21.7% (including unaudited profits), the bank said in a filing . 

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolidated Networth as at September 30, 2024 was ₹1,47,214 crore (including increase in reserves due to RBI’s Master Direction on Bank’s investment valuation of ₹4,777 crore and gain on KGI divestment of ₹2,730 crore). 

Consolidated customer assets which comprises advances and credit substitutes grew to ₹5,10,598 crore as at September 30, 2024 from ₹4,28,404 crore as at September 30, 2023, up 19% Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y).

Total Assets Under Management as at September 30, 2024 were ₹6,80,838 crore up 37% YoY.

Kotak Asset Management, the 5th largest AMC saw its Domestic MF Equity AUM increase by 60% YoY to ₹ 319,161 crore as at September 30, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US