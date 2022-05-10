JUST IN
- 1 hr L&T unit ties up with VMwire to offer digital infra solutions to industries
- 1 hr Kone installs ‘world’s largest’ passenger elevator at Jio World Centre
- Cotton textile exports in 2021-22 touch $15.29 billion
- LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times
- Retail investors contributed most to LIC IPO success, says DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
- Domestic air passenger traffic logs estimated 83% growth in April: ICRA
- Central Bank of India returns to black with ₹310 crore net profit in March quarter; FY22 net at ₹1,045 crore
- Peerless Group MD Sunil Kanti Roy passes away
- Home Ministry grants security clearance to Jet Airways
- Adar Poonawalla woos Musk to invest in making Tesla cars in India
- Commercial vehicle industry to see double-digit growth this fiscal: Tata Motors' Girish Wagh
- Explained | What is the debate around star ratings for food packets mooted by FSSAI?
- FM flags anonymity as 'inherent risk' in use of blockchain
- HDFC raises home loan interest rate by 30 basis points
- Gadkari seeks to develop vehicle scrapping facilities within 150 km from city centres