Kone installs ‘world’s largest’ passenger elevator at Jio World Centre

Kone Elevators India said it has installed the world’s largest passenger elevator at Jio World Centre, BKC in Mumbai.

The 16-tonne, 5-stop elevator has a floor space of 25.78 sq. metres and can carry more than 200 people at one go. The company declined to reveal the price of this specially-designed elevator.

Kone said it had installed 188 elevators and escalators at Jio World Centre of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, Kone Elevators India said, “We are pleased to announce that the world’s largest passenger elevator is by Kone, and it is in India!”

“Besides our team in India, the Kone Global team of major projects experts collaborated with us to design and deliver this most challenging and complex project,” he added.

The elevator provides visitors a glimpse into the expansive world of Jio World Centre, which is emerging as India’s new business and cultural destination, located in BKC.