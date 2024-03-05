Kone India delivers first escalator to F5 realtors in Pune

March 05, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kone Elevators India delivered the first escalator from its Sriperumbudur facility to a leading Pune-based real estate firm F5 realtors.

Having delivered the first escalator, Kone India intends to build on the momentum by delivering customised product range with world-class quality standards, the manufacturer of escalators and elevators said in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce the successful delivery of our first escalator from our world-class manufacturing facility in India. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and our resolve to continually provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said MD Amit Gossain.

“With the delivery of the first escalator, we are confident that we would be able to offer a world-class product range that aligns with our commitment to delivering quality, safety and reliability,” he said.