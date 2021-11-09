KKR appoints K.V. Kamath as senior advisor

Mumbai

K.V. Kamath has more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses

Global investment firm KKR has announced the appointment of K.V. Kamath as a senior advisor to KKR India effective immediately.

Mr. Kamath, one of the pioneers of India’s modern financial services sector, has more than five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses.

He was the first president of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020.

Prior to that, he was chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Ltd.

Gaurav Trehan, partner & CEO of KKR India, said, “K.V. has a truly outstanding track record of working with different stakeholders while building world-class businesses. He joins at an exciting time for KKR in India, and I am confident of the value that he will bring to our franchise and businesses.”