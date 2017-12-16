Kitex arm draws up ₹500 cr. expansion plan for infant wear

Kitex Garments Ltd., a part of the Anna-Kitex group of companies, will set up its fourth 100% export-oriented infant wear production unit either in Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka, said a top executive.

“We have drawn up ₹500 crore expansion plan for which we need 50 acres,” said Sabu M. Jacob, CMD, Kitex Garments. “One portion of expansion will take place in Kochi and the balance will come up either in Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka.”

Though initial reports suggested that Kitex was all set to locate its manufacturing unit in Hassan, Karnataka, Mr. Jacob said the firm was yet decide as the Andhra Pradesh administration was making huge offers by way of tax benefits, free land and cheaper power.

“We have two goals,” he said. The first, ₹2,000 crore revenue and one million garment pieces by 2020, had been frozen, he said. The second is for 2025, which, he said, was yet to be finalised.

‘Feasibility study’

The firm has commissioned KPMG to do a feasibility study for the goals and the timelines. As to the imminent expansion, “the costs will be met partly through internal resources and borrowings. Civil work will begin during 2018 and the commercial run by April 2019,” he said.

According to him, Kitex produces 6.5 lakh pieces of finished garments per day, targeted at just-borns to babies up to the age of 24 months. It exports about 95% of infant wear to the U.S. and the rest to Europe. Kitex also does contract manufacturing for private labels such as Mothercare, Babies R Us, Gerber, Jockey and Carter.

“We are the third-largest manufacturer of infant garments as we manage the entire gamut of operations under one roof from production and fabric weaving to processing to garment manufacturing to shipping, whereas the first two, both Chinese firms, have operations in different places and they also outsource some of it,” he said.

Last year, the group posted revenues of ₹1,300 crore, of which garments accounted for ₹750 crore. Of a headcount of 15,000 people in the group, 9,600 are with Kitex Garments. He said the proposed unit would provide direct employment to 10,000 people more.

Kitex Garments recently opened an office in the U.S. and acquired a licensed brand called ‘Lamaze’. Besides, it has also established its own brand 'Little Star' in that market. “We have set up a design studio in the U.S. to improve our strategic edge in the market there,” he said.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Anna-Kitex group has floated a charity outfit “Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam” to effectively contribute to the social and economic development of Kizhakkambalam panchayat where the company operates.

Amongst the many initiatives, “Twenty20” is mainly focused on food and nutrition security, education, housing for all, healthcare, mother and child care, roads, drinking water, farming and ground water conservation.

Twenty20 established a food security bazaar, which sells vegetables, groceries, food items and other essential requirements at 50% less than the market price to the local people.

“Though it is mandatory to spend 2% of net profit on Corporate Social Responsibility, Kitex spend more than 6%,” he said.