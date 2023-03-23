ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw retires from Infosys Board; Sundaram is Lead Independent Director

March 23, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Infosys announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure.

The Board has appointed D. Sundaram, who has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017, as the Lead Independent Director of the company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board, said Infosys in a statement.

``The Board places on record its appreciation for Ms. Shaw’s invaluable contribution, guidance, and strategic vision, which has helped the Company build and execute a resilient growth strategy,’‘ it further said.

Mr. Sundaram would serve on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys, said, “We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years.’‘

 Infosys was looking forward to Mr. Sundaram’s continued support as it was progressing through its transformation journey, Nilekani added.

