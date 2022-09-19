Kineco bags ₹113-crore order from ICF for Vande Bharat interior works

The Hindu Bureau September 19, 2022 21:32 IST

Kineco’s railway-product portfolio includes rail coach interiors, toilet modules, aerodynamic front ends and driver cab interiors and hard seating systems. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Indo-National Ltd.’s subsidiary Kineco Ltd. has bagged a ₹113-crore order for interior works of Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains being manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. Indo-National makes Nippo brand of batteries. Kineco was also awarded with the largest order of 68 train fronts for the Vande Bharat trains, its parent company said in a regulatory filing. Kineco is one of the leading composite technology provider for Railways and defence. It also makes fibre- reinforced plastic pressure vessels for chemical procession and water-filtration plants. Kineco’s founder & MD, Shekhar Sardessai said for many years, the company has been on the forefront of the Indian Railways’ modernisation programme. The Railway product portfolio includes rail coach interiors, toilet modules, aerodynamic front ends and driver cab interiors and hard seating systems.



