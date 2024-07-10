Khadi commission says sales reached ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2023-24

Sales under the administrative oversight of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) hit an annual volume of ₹1.5 lakh crore in the financial year 2023–24, KVIC said in a statement, up from ₹1.3 lakh crore in the previous year. KVIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, charged with the promotion of the khadi fabric and creating employment opportunities for rural artisans.

The KVIC approves sales of products under the Khadi brand — which include both fabrics and other products like soap, honey, and condiments — and holds the rights to the name “khadi,” of which it has frequently gone to courts and arbitral tribunals to defend unauthorised use. While KVIC disburses loans to set up small scale operations trading on the Khadi brand, it maintains it has no information on profits, as these are individual businesses’ remit.

In absolute rupee terms, production of Khadi branded products has seen almost a fourfold increase of the quantities ten years ago. “In the financial year 2023-24, KVIC’s efforts have created 10.17 lakh new jobs in rural areas, strengthening rural India’s economy,” a press statement issued Tuesday said.

“Khadi fabrics worth ₹5,942.93 crore were sold in the financial year 2022-23,” KVIC said. Manoj Kumar, KVIC chairperson, told presspersons that the surge in demand was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal interest in promoting khadi fabric, as well as Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between KVIC and Doordarshan, where anchors have started wearing outfits on air made of the material.

