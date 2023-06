June 30, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3% in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity.

The core sector growth was 19.3% in May 2022 while in April 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 4.3%

During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3% as against 14.3% in the year-ago period.