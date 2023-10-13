Kesoram Industries Ltd records increase in sales volume for the half year FY24

October 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Kolkata

BK Birla group-controlled Kesoram Industries Ltd clocked a record increase ion the sales volume upwards of 3.73 million tonnes for the half year FY24 as against 3.19 million tonnes for the half year FY23.

The cement maker posted a reduction in its stand-alone losses for the second quarter ending in September 2023 to ₹34.71 crore. In the corresponding quarter of last year, the company posted a loss of ₹41.28 crore. The stand-alone revenue of the cement maker from operations was up to ₹894 crore during the quarter as against ₹785 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of FY’23.

“The company generated EBDITA of ₹216 crore for the half year as against ₹138 crore for the corresponding previous year half year FY23 even with elevated costs,” a press statement from the company said.

