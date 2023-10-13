ADVERTISEMENT

Kesoram Industries Ltd records increase in sales volume for the half year FY24

October 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Kolkata

The company generated EBDITA of Rs 216 Cr for the half year as against Rs 138Cr for the corresponding previous year half year FY23 even with elevated costs.

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Manjushree Khaitan, Chairman (left) and P Radhakrishnan, wholetime director during an AGM of Kesoram Industries. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

BK Birla group-controlled Kesoram Industries Ltd clocked a record increase ion the sales volume upwards of 3.73 million tonnes for the half year FY24 as against 3.19 million tonnes for the half year FY23.

The cement maker posted a reduction in its stand-alone losses for the second quarter ending in September 2023 to ₹34.71 crore. In the corresponding quarter of last year, the company posted a loss of ₹41.28 crore. The stand-alone revenue of the cement maker from operations was up to ₹894 crore during the quarter as against ₹785 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of FY’23.

“The company generated EBDITA of ₹216 crore for the half year as against ₹138 crore for the corresponding previous year half year FY23 even with elevated costs,” a press statement from the company said.

The standalone revenue of the cement maker from operations was up to ₹894 crore during the quarter as against ₹785 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of FY'23

