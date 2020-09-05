Kerala CM stresses on govt. role in big projects

Inside view of the international terminal at Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery. File Photo

Vijayan cites CIAL’s success as example

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that big projects like the building and running of airports can effectively be carried out under the aegis of the government as underlined by the success of the Cochin International Airport. The CIAL model emphasised the relevance of public-private participation in infrastructure development, he added.

Stating that it was a misapprehension that complex projects like the development of airport infrastructure have to be fully entrusted with the private sector, Mr. Vijayan told shareholders at a virtual annual general meeting of CIAL, that this PPP venture demonstrated that the participation of the government in such projects could be effective in delivering professionalism.

Noting that infrastructure projects are implemented by acquiring the land and mindshare of common people, he said they ought not to be privatised.

The CIAL model was inclusive and addressed people’s issues too.

Observing that there were 7,000 people working at the airport when the current board took charge in 2016, Mr. Vijayan said that number had grown to 12,000 in March and was still growing. CIAL had invested about ₹2,000 crore in the capacity-enhancement projects of the airport and was not collecting user development fee from the passengers, he added.