Karvy: SAT asks SEBI to hear Axis plea

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday asked SEBI to pass an order within 15 days in Karvy Broking matter on Axis Bank’s plea, which said the regulator’s ruling is preventing the lender from accessing securities pledged by the broking firm through another account.
The order follows a SEBI directive to the National Securities Depository Ltd. in November that prevented Axis Bank from accessing the securities pledged with the lender by Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL).
The case pertains to the securities held by KSBL, which were used by the brokerage for borrowing, courtesy the power of attorneys (PoA) that they held.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.