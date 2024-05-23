ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Vysya Bank to open 100 new branches in FY25: MD & CEO

Published - May 23, 2024 02:49 am IST - Chennai

PTI

Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year File | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has set a target of opening 100 new branches across India in FY25, a top official said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu-based bank’s 840th branch in Ayodhya was inaugurated by the bank’s Chairperson Meena Hemchandra.

Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu said the bank had opened 39 branches during the current financial year and proposes to add about 100 more during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Babu said the bank recorded the highest-ever annual net profit of ₹1,605 crore in FY24 while the net Non-Performing Assets were at 0.40% as on March 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The bank continues its strong growth momentum, consistency in asset quality and profitability,” he said.

Mr. Babu along with Directors of the Bank Sarvashri K. S. Ravichandran, R. Ramkumar and K. G. Mohan were present at the inauguration of the new branch in Uttar Pradesh, which is also the 35th branch in the Delhi division, the bank added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US