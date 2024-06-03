ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers to invest ₹42 crore to complete Candere buyout

Published - June 03, 2024 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market

PTI

Kalyan Jewellers said on June 3 it will acquire the remaining 15% stake in its e-commerce subsidiary Enovate Lifestyles, which operates under the brand Candere, for ₹42 crore.

The deal, to be completed in three tranches, will make Candere a wholly owned unit as Kalyan Jewellers shifts focus from pure e-commerce to an omnichannel strategy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kalyan Jewellers first acquired a majority stake in Candere in 2017 to enter the online jewellery market. The latest transaction involves buying 57,320 equity shares from existing shareholder Rupesh Jain.

"We're excited to explore an emerging market segment within the jewellery industry, focusing on lightweight, fashion-forward designs," Managing Director T.S. Kalyanaraman said.

Candere, which reported an annual revenue of ₹130.3 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, launched 11 physical showrooms last year and plans to quadruple its offline presence this fiscal.

