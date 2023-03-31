Jyotiraditya Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

March 31, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated April 01, 2023 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 31 discussed capacity enhancement, security equipment and customs issues with airport operators, amid rising domestic air traffic.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and air traffic is on the rise while airlines are also introducing flights on various domestic and international routes. In a tweet on Friday, Mr. Scindia said he met the Advisory Group on Airport Operators to deliberate on a range of issues, such as capacity enhancement, security equipment, and customs issues.

"Given the positive trend of a surge in domestic traffic, we are working to ensure that the industry is ready to cater to this growth," he said. Currently, there are around 148 operational airports.

During the summer schedule from March 26 till October 28, Indian airlines will be operating a total of 22,907 weekly domestic flights. As many as 11 airlines will be operating scheduled domestic services during this period.

In February, domestic air traffic jumped nearly 57% to 1.20 crore compared to the year-ago period.