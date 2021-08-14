July exports rise 49.9%, imports surge 63%

Trade deficit widens to $10.97 billion

The country’s exports surged 49.9% to $35.43 billion in July on account of healthy growth in petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery segments, even as the trade deficit widened to $10.97 billion during the month, official data showed.

Imports rose by about 63% to $46.40 billion, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry. “The trade balance for July 2021 was estimated at (-) $10.97 billion as against (-) $4.83 billion in July 2020,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Oil imports leap

Oil imports soared by 97.5% to $12.89 billion.

Exports during April-July 2021-22 rose by 74.5% to $130.82 billion.

Imports during the first four months of FY22 rose 94% to $172.5 billion.

Commenting on the data, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president A. Sakthivel said the global demand during this period has also remained buoyant as the order booking positions of exporters have been impressive.