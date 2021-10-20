Jubilant Q2 net jumps 58% to ₹120 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 58.11% jump inconsolidated net profit to ₹119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 driven by continued strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels.

The company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts among others in India, logged a profit of ₹75.78 crore in the year-earlier period, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹1,116.19 crore as compared with ₹816.33 crore in the same period a year ago.