Industry

Jubilant Q2 net jumps 58% to ₹120 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 58.11% jump inconsolidated net profit to ₹119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 driven by continued strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels.

The company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts among others in India, logged a profit of ₹75.78 crore in the year-earlier period, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹1,116.19 crore as compared with ₹816.33 crore in the same period a year ago.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 8:42:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/jubilant-q2-net-jumps-58-to-120-crore/article37095619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY