JSW Steel net profit leaps to ₹4,191 crore

JSW Steel on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,191 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹188 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income in January-March 2021 rose to ₹27,095 crore, compared with ₹18,009 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total expense rose to ₹20,752 crore, against ₹17,056 crore the year earlier. On a standalone basis, JSW Steel’s net profit grew to ₹4,018 crore from ₹242 crore a year earlier.

Standalone total income during the quarter was at ₹24,593 crore from ₹15,423 crore in the same period of FY20.